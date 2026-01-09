- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
15 (48.38%)
Loss Trades:
16 (51.61%)
Best trade:
5.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1.11 USD
Gross Profit:
25.32 USD (2 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.82 USD (725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
8.26%
Max deposit load:
90.63%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.40
Long Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Short Trades:
20 (64.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-0.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.45 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
141.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.06 USD
Maximal:
3.52 USD (23.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.78% (3.50 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (0.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDCAD
|5
|.US30Cash
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|-2
|.US30Cash
|0
|XAUUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|171
|GBPUSD
|813
|USDCAD
|-65
|.US30Cash
|127
|XAUUSD
|402
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 15
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 295
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.16 × 202
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.39 × 345
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.47 × 133
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.04 × 1486
