SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mola123456
Bryan Smith Aradiel

Mola123456

Bryan Smith Aradiel
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 141%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
15 (48.38%)
Loss Trades:
16 (51.61%)
Best trade:
5.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1.11 USD
Gross Profit:
25.32 USD (2 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.82 USD (725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
8.26%
Max deposit load:
90.63%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.40
Long Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Short Trades:
20 (64.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-0.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.45 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
141.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.06 USD
Maximal:
3.52 USD (23.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.78% (3.50 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (0.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 12
USDCAD 5
.US30Cash 1
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 10
USDCAD -2
.US30Cash 0
XAUUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 171
GBPUSD 813
USDCAD -65
.US30Cash 127
XAUUSD 402
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.13 × 15
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 295
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.16 × 202
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.39 × 345
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.47 × 133
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.04 × 1486
46 more...
No reviews
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 16:39
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.09 16:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.09 15:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 15:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
