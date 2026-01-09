SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Baloch FX
ali muhammad

Baloch FX

ali muhammad
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
25 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.67%)
Best trade:
1.15 USD
Worst trade:
-2.61 USD
Gross Profit:
9.21 USD (1 327 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.42 USD (546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (5.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.03 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
13 (43.33%)
Short Trades:
17 (56.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
0.37 USD
Average Loss:
-0.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.81 USD
Maximal:
2.92 USD (5.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 8
AUDCHF 7
EURCAD 6
AUDUSD 5
AUDCAD 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 3
AUDCHF 2
EURCAD 0
AUDUSD 1
AUDCAD -1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 575
AUDCHF 203
EURCAD 16
AUDUSD 139
AUDCAD -152
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.15 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.04 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.31 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.57 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.62 × 407
RoboForex-ECN
0.93 × 202
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.54 × 13
TradersWay-Live
1.78 × 9
PlaceATrade-Real-4
2.51 × 130
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
7.25 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 12:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register