- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
25 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.67%)
Best trade:
1.15 USD
Worst trade:
-2.61 USD
Gross Profit:
9.21 USD (1 327 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.42 USD (546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (5.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.03 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
13 (43.33%)
Short Trades:
17 (56.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
0.37 USD
Average Loss:
-0.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.81 USD
Maximal:
2.92 USD (5.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|8
|AUDCHF
|7
|EURCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|-1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|575
|AUDCHF
|203
|EURCAD
|16
|AUDUSD
|139
|AUDCAD
|-152
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.15 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.04 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.31 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.57 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.62 × 407
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.93 × 202
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.54 × 13
|
TradersWay-Live
|1.78 × 9
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|2.51 × 130
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|7.25 × 4
No reviews