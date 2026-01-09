SignalsSections
Cheang Jia Kang

TradMiao PPS 2026

Cheang Jia Kang
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
2 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
4 (66.67%)
Best trade:
54.81 SGD
Worst trade:
-25.84 SGD
Gross Profit:
106.43 SGD (8 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.32 SGD (4 212 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (54.81 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.81 SGD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
8.85 SGD
Average Profit:
53.22 SGD
Average Loss:
-13.33 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.26 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.84 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
53.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.84 SGD
Maximal:
25.84 SGD (25.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
CHFJPY 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 43
CHFJPY -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.4K
CHFJPY -244
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.81 SGD
Worst trade: -26 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.81 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.26 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Darwinex-Live
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 544
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.87 × 8786
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2212
Exness-MT5Real35
2.38 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.59 × 3454
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1920
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Coinexx-Live
5.10 × 30
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
19 more...
No reviews
2026.01.09 04:31
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 04:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
