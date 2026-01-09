- Growth
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
2 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
4 (66.67%)
Best trade:
54.81 SGD
Worst trade:
-25.84 SGD
Gross Profit:
106.43 SGD (8 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.32 SGD (4 212 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (54.81 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.81 SGD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
8.85 SGD
Average Profit:
53.22 SGD
Average Loss:
-13.33 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.26 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.84 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
53.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.84 SGD
Maximal:
25.84 SGD (25.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|CHFJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|43
|CHFJPY
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|CHFJPY
|-244
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.81 SGD
Worst trade: -26 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.81 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.26 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.75 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.14 × 544
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.87 × 8786
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|2.38 × 8
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1920
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Coinexx-Live
|5.10 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
