Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Accurate Gold x FX MT5
Willie Lim

Accurate Gold x FX MT5

Willie Lim
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 13%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
152.86 GBP
Worst trade:
-6.70 GBP
Gross Profit:
276.30 GBP (3 252 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.70 GBP (225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (263.30 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.30 GBP (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
40.24
Long Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
41.24
Expected Payoff:
22.47 GBP
Average Profit:
25.12 GBP
Average Loss:
-6.70 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.70 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.70 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
13.48%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
6.70 GBP (0.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.30% (6.70 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 348
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
9.36 × 642
No reviews
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 00:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
