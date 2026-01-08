SignalsSections
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem

StocksFbs

Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 5%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
131 (99.24%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.76%)
Best trade:
0.04 USD
Worst trade:
-0.04 USD
Gross Profit:
2.50 USD (35 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.04 USD (1 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
114 (2.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.12 USD (114)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.80%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
134
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
61.50
Long Trades:
132 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
62.50
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.02 USD
Average Loss:
-0.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.04 USD (1)
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#MFA 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#MFA 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#MFA 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.04 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 114
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fbs stocks trade
No reviews
2026.01.08 23:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
