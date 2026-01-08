- Growth
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
131 (99.24%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.76%)
Best trade:
0.04 USD
Worst trade:
-0.04 USD
Gross Profit:
2.50 USD (35 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.04 USD (1 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
114 (2.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.12 USD (114)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.80%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
134
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
61.50
Long Trades:
132 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
62.50
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.02 USD
Average Loss:
-0.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.04 USD (1)
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|#MFA
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|#MFA
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|#MFA
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
