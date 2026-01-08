- Growth
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
49 (44.95%)
Loss Trades:
60 (55.05%)
Best trade:
21.36 USD
Worst trade:
-20.84 USD
Gross Profit:
246.14 USD (239 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-351.50 USD (335 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (45.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
41 (37.61%)
Short Trades:
68 (62.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-0.97 USD
Average Profit:
5.02 USD
Average Loss:
-5.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-69.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.19 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-4.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.43 USD
Maximal:
177.54 USD (35.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|38
|USTEC
|32
|US500
|22
|US30
|17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|-69
|USTEC
|33
|US500
|0
|US30
|-69
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|-60K
|USTEC
|33K
|US500
|-155
|US30
|-69K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.36 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 28
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|5.00 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|13.34 × 7512
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|14.52 × 45732
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|16.25 × 24
