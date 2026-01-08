SignalsSections
Henry Budi Kusuma

TCFX Avengers

0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
49 (44.95%)
Loss Trades:
60 (55.05%)
Best trade:
21.36 USD
Worst trade:
-20.84 USD
Gross Profit:
246.14 USD (239 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-351.50 USD (335 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (45.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
41 (37.61%)
Short Trades:
68 (62.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-0.97 USD
Average Profit:
5.02 USD
Average Loss:
-5.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-69.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.19 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-4.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.43 USD
Maximal:
177.54 USD (35.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 38
USTEC 32
US500 22
US30 17
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 -69
USTEC 33
US500 0
US30 -69
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -60K
USTEC 33K
US500 -155
US30 -69K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.36 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.00 × 118
ICMarketsSC-MT5
13.34 × 7512
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.52 × 45732
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
16.25 × 24
No reviews
2026.01.08 17:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
