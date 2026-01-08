SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mindful Markets FX manual trading
Mateusz Winter

Mindful Markets FX manual trading

Mateusz Winter
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Best trade:
212.81 USD
Worst trade:
-511.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 081.19 USD (736 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 547.76 USD (832 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (536.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
536.03 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
8 (38.10%)
Short Trades:
13 (61.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-22.22 USD
Average Profit:
90.10 USD
Average Loss:
-171.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 206.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 206.98 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.47%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 225.49 USD
Maximal:
1 274.71 USD (1.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 9
GBPJPY 6
GBPAUD 4
GBPUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 56
GBPJPY -245
GBPAUD -386
GBPUSD 108
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 119
GBPJPY -91
GBPAUD -205
GBPUSD 81
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +212.81 USD
Worst trade: -511 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +536.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 206.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.20 × 10
Darwinex-Live
0.25 × 77
VTMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.94 × 151
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.59 × 32
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.63 × 19
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.59 × 27
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.25 × 4
Binary.com-Server
5.67 × 6
FBS-Real
6.00 × 1
SCFMLimited-Live2
7.43 × 7
Swissquote-Server
8.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
9.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
11.17 × 89
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.80 × 5
FxPro-MT5
13.50 × 2
Weltrade-Real
21.90 × 21
No reviews
2026.01.08 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 15:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
