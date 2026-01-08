- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Best trade:
14.84 USD
Worst trade:
-41.48 USD
Gross Profit:
49.07 USD (1 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.48 USD (1 036 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (49.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.07 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
6.13 USD
Average Loss:
-41.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-41.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.48 USD
Maximal:
41.48 USD (20.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_MRG
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_MRG
|8
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_MRG
|444
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.84 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
