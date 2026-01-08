SignalsSections
Huu Nam Nguyen

NamAnh Investor

Huu Nam Nguyen
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
47 (65.27%)
Loss Trades:
25 (34.72%)
Best trade:
23.43 USD
Worst trade:
-15.93 USD
Gross Profit:
442.89 USD (442 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.23 USD (278 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (73.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.93
Long Trades:
58 (80.56%)
Short Trades:
14 (19.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
2.29 USD
Average Profit:
9.42 USD
Average Loss:
-11.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-44.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.86 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
23.10%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
56.22 USD (12.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 70
EURUSDm 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 165
EURUSDm 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 165K
EURUSDm -4
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.43 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
