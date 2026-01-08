- Growth
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
47 (65.27%)
Loss Trades:
25 (34.72%)
Best trade:
23.43 USD
Worst trade:
-15.93 USD
Gross Profit:
442.89 USD (442 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.23 USD (278 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (73.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.93
Long Trades:
58 (80.56%)
Short Trades:
14 (19.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
2.29 USD
Average Profit:
9.42 USD
Average Loss:
-11.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-44.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.86 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
23.10%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
56.22 USD (12.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|70
|EURUSDm
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|165
|EURUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|165K
|EURUSDm
|-4
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
