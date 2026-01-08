- Growth
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
92 (94.84%)
Loss Trades:
5 (5.15%)
Best trade:
34.22 USD
Worst trade:
-2.24 USD
Gross Profit:
248.02 USD (192 357 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.52 USD (550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (155.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.97 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.73%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
108.26
Long Trades:
62 (63.92%)
Short Trades:
35 (36.08%)
Profit Factor:
44.93
Expected Payoff:
2.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.70 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.24 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.18% (2.24 USD)
By Equity:
33.55% (392.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|BTCUSD
|15
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|226
|BTCUSD
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|BTCUSD
|169K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.22 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
Exness-Real11
|0.80 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.33 × 46
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.62 × 199
|
NPBFX-Real
|1.67 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.04 × 89
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.76 × 196
|
OctaFX-Real3
|3.29 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|4.70 × 40
|
SageFx-Live
|4.90 × 103
|
OctaFX-Real8
|7.01 × 143
|
FBS-Real-2
|9.27 × 250
|
Hankotrade-Live
|15.00 × 1
