The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 1 Alpari-ECN1 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro-3 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Live 0.77 × 320 Exness-Real11 0.80 × 44 ICMarketsSC-Live15 1.33 × 46 RoboForex-Pro-2 1.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live26 1.62 × 199 NPBFX-Real 1.67 × 3 Pepperstone-Edge12 2.04 × 89 OctaFX-Real 2.76 × 196 OctaFX-Real3 3.29 × 35 ICMarketsSC-Live24 4.70 × 40 SageFx-Live 4.90 × 103 OctaFX-Real8 7.01 × 143 FBS-Real-2 9.27 × 250 Hankotrade-Live 15.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor