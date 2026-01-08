SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Rapide1
Romell Basilan

Rapide1

Romell Basilan
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 24%
OctaFX-Real3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
92 (94.84%)
Loss Trades:
5 (5.15%)
Best trade:
34.22 USD
Worst trade:
-2.24 USD
Gross Profit:
248.02 USD (192 357 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.52 USD (550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (155.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.97 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.73%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
108.26
Long Trades:
62 (63.92%)
Short Trades:
35 (36.08%)
Profit Factor:
44.93
Expected Payoff:
2.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.70 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.24 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.18% (2.24 USD)
By Equity:
33.55% (392.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
BTCUSD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 226
BTCUSD 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
BTCUSD 169K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.22 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.77 × 320
Exness-Real11
0.80 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.33 × 46
RoboForex-Pro-2
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.62 × 199
NPBFX-Real
1.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.04 × 89
OctaFX-Real
2.76 × 196
OctaFX-Real3
3.29 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live24
4.70 × 40
SageFx-Live
4.90 × 103
OctaFX-Real8
7.01 × 143
FBS-Real-2
9.27 × 250
Hankotrade-Live
15.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.08 15:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 12:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register