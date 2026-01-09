- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
25 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
4 (13.79%)
Best trade:
266.90 USD
Worst trade:
-183.10 USD
Gross Profit:
2 392.50 USD (2 388 pips)
Gross Loss:
-276.40 USD (274 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (714.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
747.30 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
9.79
Long Trades:
17 (58.62%)
Short Trades:
12 (41.38%)
Profit Factor:
8.66
Expected Payoff:
72.97 USD
Average Profit:
95.70 USD
Average Loss:
-69.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-216.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-216.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
216.20 USD (2.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.14% (216.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CLR
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CLR
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CLR
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +266.90 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +714.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -216.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
