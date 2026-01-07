SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / NORISK
Karrar Abdlmunem Abdlrahman Albuakaab

NORISK

Karrar Abdlmunem Abdlrahman Albuakaab
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 35%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
30 (81.08%)
Loss Trades:
7 (18.92%)
Best trade:
4.88 USD
Worst trade:
-6.30 USD
Gross Profit:
65.79 USD (6 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.81 USD (2 674 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (42.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.17 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
57.11%
Max deposit load:
54.63%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
11 (29.73%)
Short Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.19 USD
Average Loss:
-3.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-19.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.60 USD (5)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.25 USD
Maximal:
19.60 USD (16.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.70% (19.60 USD)
By Equity:
11.27% (13.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 39
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 3.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.88 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No Risk is based on ultra-low-risk trading with strict risk management. The goal is steady, controlled growth with no over-leveraging. Join the journey to reach one million dollars with calm and disciplined trading.


No reviews
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 21:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 18:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 18:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
