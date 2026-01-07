- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
30 (81.08%)
Loss Trades:
7 (18.92%)
Best trade:
4.88 USD
Worst trade:
-6.30 USD
Gross Profit:
65.79 USD (6 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.81 USD (2 674 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (42.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.17 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
57.11%
Max deposit load:
54.63%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
11 (29.73%)
Short Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.19 USD
Average Loss:
-3.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-19.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.60 USD (5)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.25 USD
Maximal:
19.60 USD (16.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.70% (19.60 USD)
By Equity:
11.27% (13.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|39
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|3.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.88 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No Risk is based on ultra-low-risk trading with strict risk management. The goal is steady, controlled growth with no over-leveraging. Join the journey to reach one million dollars with calm and disciplined trading.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
149
USD
USD
1
0%
37
81%
57%
2.45
1.05
USD
USD
17%
1:500