SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MfX COPET GOLD
Bambang Cahbiantoro

MfX COPET GOLD

Bambang Cahbiantoro
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 -19%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
36 (65.45%)
Loss Trades:
19 (34.55%)
Best trade:
408.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-891.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 473.00 JPY (1 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 360.00 JPY (3 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (602.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
680.00 JPY (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.22
Trading activity:
3.38%
Max deposit load:
56.05%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
55 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.46
Expected Payoff:
-52.49 JPY
Average Profit:
68.69 JPY
Average Loss:
-282.11 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 657.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 657.00 JPY (3)
Monthly growth:
-18.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 887.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 127.00 JPY (24.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.60% (4 127.00 JPY)
By Equity:
7.03% (952.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -25
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +408.00 JPY
Worst trade: -891 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +602.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 657.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.17 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
Fyntura-Live
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 1
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
OctaFX-Real3
27.00 × 1
One shoot system, no averaging, no hadging, no martingle, no dangerous system 
No reviews
2026.01.07 19:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 16:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
