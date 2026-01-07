- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
36 (65.45%)
Loss Trades:
19 (34.55%)
Best trade:
408.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-891.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 473.00 JPY (1 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 360.00 JPY (3 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (602.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
680.00 JPY (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.22
Trading activity:
3.38%
Max deposit load:
56.05%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
55 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.46
Expected Payoff:
-52.49 JPY
Average Profit:
68.69 JPY
Average Loss:
-282.11 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 657.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 657.00 JPY (3)
Monthly growth:
-18.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 887.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 127.00 JPY (24.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.60% (4 127.00 JPY)
By Equity:
7.03% (952.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|55
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-25
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +408.00 JPY
Worst trade: -891 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +602.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 657.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
One shoot system, no averaging, no hadging, no martingle, no dangerous system
