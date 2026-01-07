SignalsSections
Tanathip Bunjerdhetrakul

BunjerdSignal1

Tanathip Bunjerdhetrakul
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
XMGlobal-MT5 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
171 (76.33%)
Loss Trades:
53 (23.66%)
Best trade:
3 199.97 THB
Worst trade:
-12 632.46 THB
Gross Profit:
65 359.13 THB (1 448 651 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 267.40 THB (17 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (35 170.27 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35 170.27 THB (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
42.26%
Max deposit load:
76.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
222
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
147 (65.63%)
Short Trades:
77 (34.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
13.80 THB
Average Profit:
382.22 THB
Average Loss:
-1 174.86 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 169.00 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31 469.74 THB (4)
Monthly growth:
5.70%
Annual Forecast:
69.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 THB
Maximal:
56 587.22 THB (49.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.66% (56 587.22 THB)
By Equity:
49.43% (56 323.05 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 58
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 105K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 199.97 THB
Worst trade: -12 632 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 170.27 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 169.00 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Broker : XM
Port Type : Untra Low STD /THB   /No Swap
Leverage : 500/1

Start Date : 07/01/2026

No reviews
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 17:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 17:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 17:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 15:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 15:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 15:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 394 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 394 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
