Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
171 (76.33%)
Loss Trades:
53 (23.66%)
Best trade:
3 199.97 THB
Worst trade:
-12 632.46 THB
Gross Profit:
65 359.13 THB (1 448 651 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 267.40 THB (17 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (35 170.27 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35 170.27 THB (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
42.26%
Max deposit load:
76.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
222
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
147 (65.63%)
Short Trades:
77 (34.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
13.80 THB
Average Profit:
382.22 THB
Average Loss:
-1 174.86 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 169.00 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31 469.74 THB (4)
Monthly growth:
5.70%
Annual Forecast:
69.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 THB
Maximal:
56 587.22 THB (49.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.66% (56 587.22 THB)
By Equity:
49.43% (56 323.05 THB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|218
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|58
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|105K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Broker : XM
Port Type : Untra Low STD /THB /No Swap
Leverage : 500/1
Start Date : 07/01/2026
No reviews
