SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tireless Golden Miner
Yu Fu Man

Tireless Golden Miner

Yu Fu Man
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -59%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
20 (60.60%)
Loss Trades:
13 (39.39%)
Best trade:
14.86 USD
Worst trade:
-54.98 USD
Gross Profit:
93.32 USD (9 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-211.17 USD (20 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (50.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.27 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
27.89%
Max deposit load:
92.16%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
17 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-3.57 USD
Average Profit:
4.67 USD
Average Loss:
-16.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-68.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.89 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-58.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
168.12 USD
Maximal:
203.39 USD (86.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.45% (203.39 USD)
By Equity:
59.74% (140.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -118
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.86 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 563
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.35 × 621
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.53 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.60 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.70 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 10
4.10 × 10
AUSCommercial-Live 2
4.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live27
4.33 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live 2
4.48 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
4.69 × 626
29 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 23:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 22:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 21:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.08 20:25
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 18:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 17:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 14:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tireless Golden Miner
30 USD per month
-59%
0
0
USD
82
USD
1
100%
33
60%
28%
0.44
-3.57
USD
86%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.