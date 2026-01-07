- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
20 (60.60%)
Loss Trades:
13 (39.39%)
Best trade:
14.86 USD
Worst trade:
-54.98 USD
Gross Profit:
93.32 USD (9 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-211.17 USD (20 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (50.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.27 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
27.89%
Max deposit load:
92.16%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
17 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-3.57 USD
Average Profit:
4.67 USD
Average Loss:
-16.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-68.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.89 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-58.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
168.12 USD
Maximal:
203.39 USD (86.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.45% (203.39 USD)
By Equity:
59.74% (140.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-118
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.86 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 563
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.35 × 621
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.00 × 3
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.53 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.60 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.70 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|4.10 × 10
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|4.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|4.33 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|4.48 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|4.69 × 626
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-59%
0
0
USD
USD
82
USD
USD
1
100%
33
60%
28%
0.44
-3.57
USD
USD
86%
1:400