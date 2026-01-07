The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.00 × 1 EquitiSecurities-Live 3 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 1 GMI-Live07 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.44 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.54 × 13 ICMarketsSC-Live31 1.00 × 563 ICMarketsSC-Live32 1.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live09 1.35 × 621 ICMarketsSC-Live03 2.00 × 3 FXCL-Main2 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 2.53 × 174 ICMarketsSC-Live23 2.60 × 15 ICMarketsSC-Live06 3.70 × 10 GoMarkets-Real 10 4.10 × 10 AUSCommercial-Live 2 4.13 × 15 ICMarketsSC-Live27 4.33 × 9 FusionMarkets-Live 2 4.48 × 33 ICMarkets-Live07 4.69 × 626 29 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor