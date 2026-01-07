- Growth
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
33 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
8 (19.51%)
Best trade:
73.83 USD
Worst trade:
-49.04 USD
Gross Profit:
341.69 USD (2 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-157.65 USD (1 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (50.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.10 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.32
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
41 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
4.49 USD
Average Profit:
10.35 USD
Average Loss:
-19.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-78.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-78.22 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
60.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.84 USD
Maximal:
79.42 USD (25.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY+
|28
|USDJPY+
|13
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY+
|117
|USDJPY+
|67
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY+
|884
|USDJPY+
|354
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
