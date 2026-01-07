- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
28 (84.84%)
Loss Trades:
5 (15.15%)
Best trade:
39.93 USD
Worst trade:
-38.62 USD
Gross Profit:
227.91 USD (60 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.48 USD (84 051 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (92.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.90 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.45%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
12 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
21 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
3.26 USD
Average Profit:
8.14 USD
Average Loss:
-24.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-38.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.10%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.54 USD
Maximal:
38.62 USD (10.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.31% (31.43 USD)
By Equity:
29.03% (104.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|29
|BTCUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|111
|BTCUSD
|-3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|BTCUSD
|-35K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.93 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
361
USD
USD
3
24%
33
84%
100%
1.89
3.26
USD
USD
29%
1:500