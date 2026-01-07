SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Follow Me Ex
Arya Yudhistira

Follow Me Ex

Arya Yudhistira
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
28 (84.84%)
Loss Trades:
5 (15.15%)
Best trade:
39.93 USD
Worst trade:
-38.62 USD
Gross Profit:
227.91 USD (60 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.48 USD (84 051 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (92.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.90 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.45%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
12 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
21 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
3.26 USD
Average Profit:
8.14 USD
Average Loss:
-24.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-38.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.10%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.54 USD
Maximal:
38.62 USD (10.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.31% (31.43 USD)
By Equity:
29.03% (104.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
BTCUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 111
BTCUSD -3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
BTCUSD -35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.93 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
25 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register


No reviews
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 12:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 12:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Follow Me Ex
33 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
361
USD
3
24%
33
84%
100%
1.89
3.26
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.