Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
213 (76.07%)
Loss Trades:
67 (23.93%)
Best trade:
54.18 USD
Worst trade:
-65.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 017.29 USD (101 627 pips)
Gross Loss:
-504.93 USD (50 456 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (39.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.72 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
3.66%
Max deposit load:
3.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.29
Long Trades:
121 (43.21%)
Short Trades:
159 (56.79%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.78 USD
Average Loss:
-7.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-155.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.78 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
37.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
155.78 USD (10.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.62% (155.78 USD)
By Equity:
0.68% (7.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.vxx
|280
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.vxx
|512
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.vxx
|51K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.18 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -155.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValetaxIntl-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
100% Autotrade Using EA Ronin47 version 9eGold SET B Since December 2025
No reviews
