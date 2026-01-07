- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
37 (78.72%)
Loss Trades:
10 (21.28%)
Best trade:
104.75 EUR
Worst trade:
-118.92 EUR
Gross Profit:
423.05 EUR (12 255 pips)
Gross Loss:
-307.85 EUR (12 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (17.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222.02 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.49%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
35 (74.47%)
Short Trades:
12 (25.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
2.45 EUR
Average Profit:
11.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-30.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-271.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-271.13 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.11 EUR
Maximal:
271.13 EUR (1.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
4.26% (732.24 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-61
|EURUSD
|72
|GBPAUD
|119
|AUDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-431
|EURUSD
|124
|GBPAUD
|368
|AUDUSD
|16
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.75 EUR
Worst trade: -119 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.89 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -271.13 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 36
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 26
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 36
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 23
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 10
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 5
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 10
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
FXDDMauritius-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
17K
EUR
EUR
3
0%
47
78%
100%
1.37
2.45
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500