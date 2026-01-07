SignalsSections
Paul Kenneth Guevarra

NAS100 XAUUSD XAGUSD

Paul Kenneth Guevarra
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
22 (34.37%)
Loss Trades:
42 (65.63%)
Best trade:
311.89 CAD
Worst trade:
-188.66 CAD
Gross Profit:
2 341.13 CAD (91 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 065.54 CAD (67 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (563.04 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
750.07 CAD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
48 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
4.31 CAD
Average Profit:
106.42 CAD
Average Loss:
-49.18 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-217.02 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-617.24 CAD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.07%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
617.24 CAD
Maximal:
617.24 CAD (47.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 43
XAUUSD 15
XAGUSD 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 -342
XAUUSD 190
XAGUSD 366
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 11K
XAUUSD 5.7K
XAGUSD 7.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +311.89 CAD
Worst trade: -189 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +563.04 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.02 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.89 × 6700
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.59 × 1501
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
49 more...
Breakout Trading
No reviews
2026.01.07 06:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
