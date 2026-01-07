- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
22 (34.37%)
Loss Trades:
42 (65.63%)
Best trade:
311.89 CAD
Worst trade:
-188.66 CAD
Gross Profit:
2 341.13 CAD (91 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 065.54 CAD (67 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (563.04 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
750.07 CAD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
48 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
4.31 CAD
Average Profit:
106.42 CAD
Average Loss:
-49.18 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-217.02 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-617.24 CAD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.07%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
617.24 CAD
Maximal:
617.24 CAD (47.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|43
|XAUUSD
|15
|XAGUSD
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|-342
|XAUUSD
|190
|XAGUSD
|366
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|11K
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|XAGUSD
|7.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +311.89 CAD
Worst trade: -189 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +563.04 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.02 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.89 × 6700
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.59 × 1501
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
Breakout Trading
No reviews