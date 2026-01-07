SignalsSections
Kevin Brawijaya

Cilipadi BTC versi 12

Kevin Brawijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
254
Profit Trades:
230 (90.55%)
Loss Trades:
24 (9.45%)
Best trade:
64.17 USD
Worst trade:
-44.90 USD
Gross Profit:
2 066.36 USD (10 331 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
-187.28 USD (936 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
106 (834.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
834.22 USD (106)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.09%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
24.08
Long Trades:
254 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
11.03
Expected Payoff:
7.40 USD
Average Profit:
8.98 USD
Average Loss:
-7.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-78.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-78.02 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.57%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
78.02 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.19% (78.02 USD)
By Equity:
0.51% (85.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 254
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.9K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 9.4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.17 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 106
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +834.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 38
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real25
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.03 × 1161
FBS-Real
0.09 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
13.86 × 7
0,02

0,5%

versi 12

No reviews
2026.01.07 04:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 04:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
