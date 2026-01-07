- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
527
Profit Trades:
312 (59.20%)
Loss Trades:
215 (40.80%)
Best trade:
54.89 USD
Worst trade:
-16.10 USD
Gross Profit:
767.17 USD (42 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-431.08 USD (32 930 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (42.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.94 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.14%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
305 (57.87%)
Short Trades:
222 (42.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
2.46 USD
Average Loss:
-2.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-95.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.60 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.51%
Annual Forecast:
18.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.60 USD (4.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.52% (95.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.02% (0.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|134
|NZDJPY
|87
|AUDUSD
|82
|USDCAD
|81
|EURGBP
|76
|NZDUSD
|67
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|96
|NZDJPY
|29
|AUDUSD
|57
|USDCAD
|33
|EURGBP
|52
|NZDUSD
|69
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|5.2K
|NZDJPY
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|219
|USDCAD
|-1.6K
|EURGBP
|3.4K
|NZDUSD
|-182
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.89 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.48 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.50 × 325
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.70 × 94
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.81 × 302
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.12 × 449
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.38 × 224
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.63 × 40
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.83 × 12
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.17 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|2.24 × 107
如果你不喜歡大起大落，那種幾個月高獲利在一瞬間賠掉爆倉的感覺！
那你還對地方了！！！
這EA是6種貨幣兑運行，主要以趨勢突破時下單，做順勢建倉，建倉後若行情相反則以馬丁解單獲利，實倉已跑快4年，整體獲利每年約36%並不算太高，但優勢在穩定，浮虧最多曾來到34%，若你的資金很大，而且希望有穩定的獲利，且完全不需要去管這EA的運行，這EA相當適合你。
備註：需要低點差的平台運作，我這帳戶使用ICMarket的ECN運作
No reviews
