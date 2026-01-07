SignalsSections
Chun-min Cho

Super Stable S MT4

Chun-min Cho
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
527
Profit Trades:
312 (59.20%)
Loss Trades:
215 (40.80%)
Best trade:
54.89 USD
Worst trade:
-16.10 USD
Gross Profit:
767.17 USD (42 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-431.08 USD (32 930 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (42.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.94 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.14%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
305 (57.87%)
Short Trades:
222 (42.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
2.46 USD
Average Loss:
-2.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-95.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.60 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.51%
Annual Forecast:
18.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.60 USD (4.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.52% (95.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.02% (0.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 134
NZDJPY 87
AUDUSD 82
USDCAD 81
EURGBP 76
NZDUSD 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 96
NZDJPY 29
AUDUSD 57
USDCAD 33
EURGBP 52
NZDUSD 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 5.2K
NZDJPY 2.8K
AUDUSD 219
USDCAD -1.6K
EURGBP 3.4K
NZDUSD -182
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.89 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.48 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.50 × 325
Tickmill-Live08
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.70 × 94
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.81 × 302
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.92 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.12 × 449
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.38 × 224
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.63 × 40
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.83 × 12
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.17 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
2.24 × 107
20 more...
如果你不喜歡大起大落，那種幾個月高獲利在一瞬間賠掉爆倉的感覺！

那你還對地方了！！！


這EA是6種貨幣兑運行，主要以趨勢突破時下單，做順勢建倉，建倉後若行情相反則以馬丁解單獲利，實倉已跑快4年，整體獲利每年約36%並不算太高，但優勢在穩定，浮虧最多曾來到34%，若你的資金很大，而且希望有穩定的獲利，且完全不需要去管這EA的運行，這EA相當適合你。


備註：需要低點差的平台運作，我這帳戶使用ICMarketECN運作


No reviews
