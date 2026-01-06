SignalsSections
Aloysio Silva

NtronPhoenix

Aloysio Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
AdmiralsSC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
14 (48.27%)
Loss Trades:
15 (51.72%)
Best trade:
354.16 BRL
Worst trade:
-140.67 BRL
Gross Profit:
773.88 BRL (5 951 pips)
Gross Loss:
-658.19 BRL (7 835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (133.63 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
354.16 BRL (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
75.21%
Max deposit load:
55.43%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
17 (58.62%)
Short Trades:
12 (41.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
3.99 BRL
Average Profit:
55.28 BRL
Average Loss:
-43.88 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-350.80 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-350.80 BRL (5)
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
290.09 BRL
Maximal:
350.80 BRL (33.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.07% (350.80 BRL)
By Equity:
10.50% (74.51 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD-T 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD-T 51
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD-T -1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +354.16 BRL
Worst trade: -141 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.63 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -350.80 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 22:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
