- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
390
Profit Trades:
274 (70.25%)
Loss Trades:
116 (29.74%)
Best trade:
21.70 USD
Worst trade:
-23.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 049.05 USD (9 964 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-502.42 USD (4 631 889 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (75.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.68 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
56.39%
Max deposit load:
4.07%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.41
Long Trades:
237 (60.77%)
Short Trades:
153 (39.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.83 USD
Average Loss:
-4.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-73.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
149.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
73.78 USD (17.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.31% (73.78 USD)
By Equity:
1.04% (9.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|369
|EURUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|529
|EURUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|5.3M
|EURUSD
|479
|AUDUSD
|321
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.70 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 31
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Monex-Server3
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal07
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 15
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 56
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.03 × 266
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.10 × 20
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.10 × 29
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.11 × 62
BTCUSD 거래용
테스트.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
203%
0
0
USD
USD
947
USD
USD
5
100%
390
70%
56%
2.08
1.40
USD
USD
17%
1:200