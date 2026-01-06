SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BTCUSD GO STOP
Kim Boseok

BTCUSD GO STOP

Kim Boseok
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 203%
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
390
Profit Trades:
274 (70.25%)
Loss Trades:
116 (29.74%)
Best trade:
21.70 USD
Worst trade:
-23.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 049.05 USD (9 964 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-502.42 USD (4 631 889 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (75.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.68 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
56.39%
Max deposit load:
4.07%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.41
Long Trades:
237 (60.77%)
Short Trades:
153 (39.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.83 USD
Average Loss:
-4.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-73.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
149.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
73.78 USD (17.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.31% (73.78 USD)
By Equity:
1.04% (9.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 369
EURUSD 11
AUDUSD 10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 529
EURUSD 11
AUDUSD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 5.3M
EURUSD 479
AUDUSD 321
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.70 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 5
MEXExchange-Demo
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 31
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
Monex-Server3
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal07
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 15
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 56
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.03 × 266
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.10 × 20
Alpari-ECN1
0.10 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.11 × 62
83 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

BTCUSD 거래용

테스트.

No reviews
2026.01.06 12:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 12:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTCUSD GO STOP
30 USD per month
203%
0
0
USD
947
USD
5
100%
390
70%
56%
2.08
1.40
USD
17%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.