Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
13 (61.90%)
Loss Trades:
8 (38.10%)
Best trade:
17.72 USD
Worst trade:
-11.53 USD
Gross Profit:
60.25 USD (33 333 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.22 USD (43 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (32.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.40 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.46%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
15 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
4.63 USD
Average Loss:
-6.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-24.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.85 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.71 USD
Maximal:
34.71 USD (3.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.43% (34.71 USD)
By Equity:
5.10% (51.64 USD)
- Best GOLD Strategy -
enjoy your day and let me work for you ~
