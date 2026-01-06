- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
444
Profit Trades:
174 (39.18%)
Loss Trades:
270 (60.81%)
Best trade:
1 254.00 USD
Worst trade:
-415.04 USD
Gross Profit:
27 547.09 USD (1 099 706 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 602.37 USD (902 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (495.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 487.70 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
249 (56.08%)
Short Trades:
195 (43.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
11.14 USD
Average Profit:
158.32 USD
Average Loss:
-83.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 164.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 350.63 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
14.19%
Annual Forecast:
172.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.43 USD
Maximal:
4 004.12 USD (54.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.49% (3 036.24 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|227
|NQ100.R
|101
|GBPJPY
|53
|USDJPY
|22
|EURNZD
|17
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURJPY
|9
|USDCHF
|3
|CL.R
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|NQ100.R
|373
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|81
|EURNZD
|-290
|GBPUSD
|547
|EURJPY
|-220
|USDCHF
|-224
|CL.R
|-14
|NZDJPY
|-36
|CHFJPY
|-56
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|105K
|NQ100.R
|77K
|GBPJPY
|16K
|USDJPY
|5.1K
|EURNZD
|-4.3K
|GBPUSD
|5.7K
|EURJPY
|-3.8K
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|CL.R
|-26
|NZDJPY
|-500
|CHFJPY
|-800
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 254.00 USD
Worst trade: -415 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +495.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 164.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 16
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
swing trade
No reviews