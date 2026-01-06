SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ROGERS
Riski Prasetyo

ROGERS

Riski Prasetyo
0 reviews
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 130%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
444
Profit Trades:
174 (39.18%)
Loss Trades:
270 (60.81%)
Best trade:
1 254.00 USD
Worst trade:
-415.04 USD
Gross Profit:
27 547.09 USD (1 099 706 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 602.37 USD (902 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (495.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 487.70 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
249 (56.08%)
Short Trades:
195 (43.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
11.14 USD
Average Profit:
158.32 USD
Average Loss:
-83.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1 164.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 350.63 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
14.19%
Annual Forecast:
172.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.43 USD
Maximal:
4 004.12 USD (54.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.49% (3 036.24 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 227
NQ100.R 101
GBPJPY 53
USDJPY 22
EURNZD 17
GBPUSD 9
EURJPY 9
USDCHF 3
CL.R 1
NZDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
NQ100.R 373
GBPJPY 1.1K
USDJPY 81
EURNZD -290
GBPUSD 547
EURJPY -220
USDCHF -224
CL.R -14
NZDJPY -36
CHFJPY -56
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 105K
NQ100.R 77K
GBPJPY 16K
USDJPY 5.1K
EURNZD -4.3K
GBPUSD 5.7K
EURJPY -3.8K
USDCHF -1.7K
CL.R -26
NZDJPY -500
CHFJPY -800
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 254.00 USD
Worst trade: -415 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +495.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 164.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

swing trade


No reviews
2026.01.06 05:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.43% of days out of 463 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 05:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
