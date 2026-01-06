SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BYFX
Bayu Ikhtiar Arachman

BYFX

Bayu Ikhtiar Arachman
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
241.28 USD
Worst trade:
-188.00 USD
Gross Profit:
745.82 USD (18 691 pips)
Gross Loss:
-494.96 USD (12 349 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (745.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
745.82 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.39%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.78
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
31.36 USD
Average Profit:
149.16 USD
Average Loss:
-164.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-320.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-320.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
320.00 USD
Maximal:
320.00 USD (18.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.82% (320.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.37% (50.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 251
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 6.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +241.28 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +745.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -320.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

prioritizing risk management but still optimizing profits
No reviews
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 04:17
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 04:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BYFX
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
1
0%
8
62%
100%
1.50
31.36
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.