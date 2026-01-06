SignalsSections
zhimin zhou

MYtrader

zhimin zhou
0 reviews
118 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -4%
RoboForex-Pro-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
17 (51.51%)
Loss Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Best trade:
2.29 USD
Worst trade:
-3.30 USD
Gross Profit:
9.33 USD (922 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.73 USD (2 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.32
Trading activity:
1.39%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
18 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
15 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.41
Expected Payoff:
-0.41 USD
Average Profit:
0.55 USD
Average Loss:
-1.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.54 USD
Maximal:
14.54 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (14.54 USD)
By Equity:
0.59% (2.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
GBPUSD 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -6
GBPUSD -7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -607
GBPUSD -737
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
InfinoxCapital-Live05
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 3
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 5
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 7
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 9
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 12
Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 10
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
RoyalPlatforms-Real
0.00 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 14
52 more...
No reviews
2026.01.07 05:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 04:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 01:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 14 days. This comprises 1.71% of days out of the 819 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 01:14
80% of trades performed within 8 days. This comprises 0.98% of days out of the 819 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 01:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.