- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
17 (51.51%)
Loss Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Best trade:
2.29 USD
Worst trade:
-3.30 USD
Gross Profit:
9.33 USD (922 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.73 USD (2 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.32
Trading activity:
1.39%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
18 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
15 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.41
Expected Payoff:
-0.41 USD
Average Profit:
0.55 USD
Average Loss:
-1.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.54 USD
Maximal:
14.54 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (14.54 USD)
By Equity:
0.59% (2.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|GBPUSD
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-6
|GBPUSD
|-7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-607
|GBPUSD
|-737
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.29 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
InfinoxCapital-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 7
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.00 × 9
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 12
|
Swissquote-Live1
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 10
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
RoyalPlatforms-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 14
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
351
USD
USD
118
0%
33
51%
1%
0.41
-0.41
USD
USD
4%
1:500