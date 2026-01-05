SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Xm godfather
Ariosvaldo Borges Patricio

Xm godfather

Ariosvaldo Borges Patricio
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 86%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
345
Profit Trades:
296 (85.79%)
Loss Trades:
49 (14.20%)
Best trade:
74.64 USD
Worst trade:
-63.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 175.50 USD (71 548 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.57 USD (19 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (23.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.28 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.08%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.44
Long Trades:
160 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
185 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
3.91
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
3.97 USD
Average Loss:
-6.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-17.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
81.32%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.08 USD
Maximal:
117.60 USD (8.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.41% (117.60 USD)
By Equity:
20.53% (453.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 343
BTCUSD# 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 874
BTCUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 45K
BTCUSD# 7.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.64 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 00:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.06 00:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 00:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
