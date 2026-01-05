- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
162 (89.50%)
Loss Trades:
19 (10.50%)
Best trade:
44.59 USD
Worst trade:
-27.76 USD
Gross Profit:
1 125.02 USD (112 425 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.14 USD (20 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (326.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.86 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.72
Long Trades:
65 (35.91%)
Short Trades:
116 (64.09%)
Profit Factor:
5.54
Expected Payoff:
5.09 USD
Average Profit:
6.94 USD
Average Loss:
-10.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-105.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.70 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.48%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
105.70 USD (6.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|181
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|922
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|92K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.59 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Manual ultra-short-term and intraday short-term trading, high winning rate, long-term stable profitability, it is recommended to follow with a capital of $1,500.
手工超短线、日内短线交易，高胜率，长期稳定盈利，建议1500美金一倍跟随。
