- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
32 (82.05%)
Loss Trades:
7 (17.95%)
Best trade:
256.50 USD
Worst trade:
-411.00 USD
Gross Profit:
785.71 USD (23 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-659.75 USD (51 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (770.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
770.13 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
15 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
24 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
3.23 USD
Average Profit:
24.55 USD
Average Loss:
-94.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-599.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-599.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-54.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
644.17 USD
Maximal:
644.17 USD (6059.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDf
|35
|BTCUSD_m
|3
|AUDUSDf
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDf
|134
|BTCUSD_m
|-6
|AUDUSDf
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDf
|9.7K
|BTCUSD_m
|-38K
|AUDUSDf
|-4
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
Best trade: +256.50 USD
Worst trade: -411 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +770.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -599.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
