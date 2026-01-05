- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Best trade:
7.95 USD
Worst trade:
-3.15 USD
Gross Profit:
25.87 USD (66 226 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.57 USD (560 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.49 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
89.19%
Max deposit load:
21.78%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.05
Long Trades:
6 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.94
Expected Payoff:
1.29 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-3.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.15 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.22 USD
Maximal:
3.19 USD (1.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.47% (3.19 USD)
By Equity:
11.98% (25.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|BTCUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|5
|BTCUSD
|7
|XAUUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|163
|EURUSD
|300
|BTCUSD
|65K
|XAUUSD
|53
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.95 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 100
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 271
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
219
USD
USD
1
0%
15
86%
89%
3.93
1.29
USD
USD
12%
1:200