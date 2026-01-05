- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
18 (72.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (28.00%)
Best trade:
12.20 USD
Worst trade:
-11.70 USD
Gross Profit:
82.42 USD (611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.66 USD (316 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (37.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.60 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.80
Long Trades:
7 (28.00%)
Short Trades:
18 (72.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.58 USD
Average Loss:
-5.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.36 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
45.76%
Algo trading:
40%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.36 USD (20.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Step Index
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Step Index
|46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Step Index
|295
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.20 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.36 USD
