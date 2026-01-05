- Growth
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
3.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
8.86 EUR (1 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.10 EUR (450 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (8.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.86 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
93.32%
Max deposit load:
1.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.86
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.86
Expected Payoff:
0.64 EUR
Average Profit:
1.48 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.03 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.10 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
1.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.10 EUR
Maximal:
3.10 EUR (0.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.62% (3.10 EUR)
By Equity:
2.33% (11.70 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDNZD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDCAD
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-45
|AUDNZD
|601
|NZDCAD
|300
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 148
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.35 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.95 × 775
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.71 × 381
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|3.00 × 26
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.47 × 19
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|6.45 × 277
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
507
EUR
EUR
2
100%
9
66%
93%
2.85
0.64
EUR
EUR
2%
1:500