SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Axis Trend Grid Signal
Yeoh Kian Hui

Axis Trend Grid Signal

Yeoh Kian Hui
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 79%
CMCMarkets1-Global
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 367
Profit Trades:
1 338 (97.87%)
Loss Trades:
29 (2.12%)
Best trade:
235.06 USD
Worst trade:
-312.96 USD
Gross Profit:
42 750.57 USD (2 294 942 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 191.95 USD (52 068 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
948 (30 866.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30 866.77 USD (948)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.48
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.45%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
80
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
38.60
Long Trades:
1 367 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
19.50
Expected Payoff:
29.67 USD
Average Profit:
31.95 USD
Average Loss:
-75.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-918.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-918.64 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.17%
Annual Forecast:
14.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 050.79 USD (1.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.06% (1 050.79 USD)
By Equity:
6.60% (8 636.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 993
NDAQ100 374
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 30K
NDAQ100 10K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 489K
NDAQ100 1.8M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +235.06 USD
Worst trade: -313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 948
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30 866.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -918.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Global" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Signal for the Axis Trend Grid EA on CMC Markets Standard Account. 

XAUUSD: 0.08 Lot

NAS100: 0.02 Lot

No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Axis Trend Grid Signal
300 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
131K
USD
22
100%
1 367
97%
100%
19.50
29.67
USD
7%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.