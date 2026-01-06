The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AFCLive-Server 0.00 × 1 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.00 × 28 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.00 × 11 ForexChief-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 0.00 × 1 OANDA-Live-1 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 10 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5-2 0.00 × 14 XMGlobal-MT5 8 0.00 × 68 FXView-Live 0.00 × 8 N1CapitalMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 TradingProInternational-Live 0.00 × 348 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 330 TMGM.TradeMax-Live 0.02 × 50 Axiory-Live 0.04 × 138 LiteFinance-MT5-Live 0.05 × 285 FPMarkets-Live 0.05 × 320 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.05 × 647 Exness-MT5Real7 0.06 × 77 Exness-MT5Real3 0.08 × 196 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.10 × 183 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.12 × 25 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.13 × 261 RoboForex-ECN 0.14 × 118 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.14 × 399 51 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor