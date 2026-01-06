- Growth
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
43 (57.33%)
Loss Trades:
32 (42.67%)
Best trade:
314.50 USD
Worst trade:
-175.50 USD
Gross Profit:
3 784.52 USD (223 314 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 697.44 USD (146 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 248.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 248.85 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.78%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
42 (56.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (44.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
14.49 USD
Average Profit:
88.01 USD
Average Loss:
-84.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-586.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-586.33 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
519.26 USD
Maximal:
782.56 USD (19.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.17% (782.56 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|7
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|ETHUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|NAS100
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|747
|EURUSD
|59
|GBPUSD
|-358
|BTCUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|469
|USDJPY
|-326
|ETHUSD
|-600
|GBPJPY
|107
|NZDUSD
|617
|USDCAD
|310
|EURAUD
|262
|NAS100
|-204
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|255
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|BTCUSD
|78K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|ETHUSD
|-18K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|EURAUD
|1.6K
|NAS100
|-1.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +314.50 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 248.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -586.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 330
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 647
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.13 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.14 × 118
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.14 × 399
