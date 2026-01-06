SignalsSections
Elvis Ampem

Elbok Swing Signals

Elvis Ampem
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
43 (57.33%)
Loss Trades:
32 (42.67%)
Best trade:
314.50 USD
Worst trade:
-175.50 USD
Gross Profit:
3 784.52 USD (223 314 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 697.44 USD (146 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 248.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 248.85 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.78%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
42 (56.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (44.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
14.49 USD
Average Profit:
88.01 USD
Average Loss:
-84.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-586.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-586.33 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
519.26 USD
Maximal:
782.56 USD (19.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.17% (782.56 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 7
AUDUSD 7
USDJPY 6
ETHUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 3
NAS100 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 747
EURUSD 59
GBPUSD -358
BTCUSD 2
AUDUSD 469
USDJPY -326
ETHUSD -600
GBPJPY 107
NZDUSD 617
USDCAD 310
EURAUD 262
NAS100 -204
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
EURUSD 255
GBPUSD -1.5K
BTCUSD 78K
AUDUSD 1.9K
USDJPY -2.4K
ETHUSD -18K
GBPJPY 1.3K
NZDUSD 1.2K
USDCAD 1.7K
EURAUD 1.6K
NAS100 -1.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +314.50 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 248.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -586.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
51 more...
Provides Swing Signals on Forex and Gold. 5 to 7 trades per week. 

No reviews
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 11:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 11:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 11:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Elbok Swing Signals
50 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
4
0%
75
57%
100%
1.40
14.49
USD
10%
1:500
