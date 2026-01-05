- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 405
Profit Trades:
3 278 (74.41%)
Loss Trades:
1 127 (25.58%)
Best trade:
1 236.44 USD
Worst trade:
-2 402.75 USD
Gross Profit:
41 804.99 USD (35 275 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 260.90 USD (31 713 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (158.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 278.43 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.26%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
2 043 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
2 362 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.49 USD
Average Profit:
12.75 USD
Average Loss:
-31.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-781.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 919.81 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
15.89%
Annual Forecast:
192.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 894.11 USD
Maximal:
3 920.50 USD (43.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.58% (3 920.50 USD)
By Equity:
21.17% (2 860.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|2037
|EURUSD
|1324
|GBPUSD
|883
|BTCUSD
|143
|WHEAT
|8
|BRN
|2
|HO
|2
|ES
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|NG
|1
|FDAX
|1
|COFFEE
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|6.1K
|EURUSD
|6.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.9K
|BTCUSD
|-4.5K
|WHEAT
|-132
|BRN
|78
|HO
|-194
|ES
|527
|NZDUSD
|11
|NG
|105
|FDAX
|25
|COFFEE
|-65
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|55K
|EURUSD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-24K
|BTCUSD
|3.5M
|WHEAT
|-6K
|BRN
|191
|HO
|-840
|ES
|4.1K
|NZDUSD
|232
|NG
|217
|FDAX
|1.2K
|COFFEE
|-842
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 236.44 USD
Worst trade: -2 403 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -781.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 16
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 11
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.13 × 45
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.17 × 6
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
DNAMarkets-Real-5
|0.35 × 91
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.37 × 67
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.44 × 77
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.49 × 53
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.57 × 937
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.57 × 21
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.63 × 960
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.64 × 11
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.65 × 392
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
|0.68 × 169
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
94%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
USD
USD
140
99%
4 405
74%
100%
1.18
1.49
USD
USD
44%
1:500