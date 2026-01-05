SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Angry bot
Kristina Dehtiarova

Angry bot

Kristina Dehtiarova
0 reviews
Reliability
140 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 94%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 405
Profit Trades:
3 278 (74.41%)
Loss Trades:
1 127 (25.58%)
Best trade:
1 236.44 USD
Worst trade:
-2 402.75 USD
Gross Profit:
41 804.99 USD (35 275 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 260.90 USD (31 713 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (158.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 278.43 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.26%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.67
Long Trades:
2 043 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
2 362 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.49 USD
Average Profit:
12.75 USD
Average Loss:
-31.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-781.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 919.81 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
15.89%
Annual Forecast:
192.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 894.11 USD
Maximal:
3 920.50 USD (43.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.58% (3 920.50 USD)
By Equity:
21.17% (2 860.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 2037
EURUSD 1324
GBPUSD 883
BTCUSD 143
WHEAT 8
BRN 2
HO 2
ES 2
NZDUSD 1
NG 1
FDAX 1
COFFEE 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 6.1K
EURUSD 6.5K
GBPUSD -1.9K
BTCUSD -4.5K
WHEAT -132
BRN 78
HO -194
ES 527
NZDUSD 11
NG 105
FDAX 25
COFFEE -65
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 55K
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD -24K
BTCUSD 3.5M
WHEAT -6K
BRN 191
HO -840
ES 4.1K
NZDUSD 232
NG 217
FDAX 1.2K
COFFEE -842
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 236.44 USD
Worst trade: -2 403 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -781.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-03
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 16
FBS-Real-13
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 5
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live01
0.13 × 45
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.17 × 6
FXCC1-Live
0.30 × 10
DNAMarkets-Real-5
0.35 × 91
DooPrime-Live 4
0.37 × 67
DooPrime-Live 2
0.44 × 77
ICMarkets-Live14
0.49 × 53
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.57 × 937
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.57 × 21
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.63 × 960
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.64 × 11
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.65 × 392
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
0.68 × 169
No reviews
2026.01.05 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 11:04
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 980 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Angry bot
30 USD per month
94%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
140
99%
4 405
74%
100%
1.18
1.49
USD
44%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.