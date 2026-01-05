SignalsSections
Evgenii Aksenov

Revolution combo 2

Evgenii Aksenov
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
NCESC-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
83 (52.53%)
Loss Trades:
75 (47.47%)
Best trade:
639.00 USD
Worst trade:
-251.40 USD
Gross Profit:
1 878.52 USD (97 864 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 074.93 USD (82 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (161.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
651.03 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
34.30%
Max deposit load:
33.07%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
104
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.13
Long Trades:
80 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
78 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
5.09 USD
Average Profit:
22.63 USD
Average Loss:
-14.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-53.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.62%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.36 USD
Maximal:
256.71 USD (6.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.37% (168.51 USD)
By Equity:
5.63% (197.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGETH 51
GBPUSD 48
ETHJPY 46
XAUUSD 12
XAUETH 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGETH 237
GBPUSD 609
ETHJPY 21
XAUUSD -67
XAUETH 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGETH 790
GBPUSD -1.3K
ETHJPY 17K
XAUUSD -422
XAUETH 36
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
5.97 × 294
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
No reviews
2026.01.06 13:26
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:800
2026.01.06 10:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 09:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
