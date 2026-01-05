- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
237
Profit Trades:
129 (54.43%)
Loss Trades:
108 (45.57%)
Best trade:
81.76 USD
Worst trade:
-93.58 USD
Gross Profit:
3 944.84 USD (699 062 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 207.25 USD (739 074 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (320.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.34 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
90.38%
Max deposit load:
8.08%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
152
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.96
Long Trades:
111 (46.84%)
Short Trades:
126 (53.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
3.11 USD
Average Profit:
30.58 USD
Average Loss:
-29.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-159.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
29.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.00 USD
Maximal:
376.88 USD (11.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.73% (376.88 USD)
By Equity:
0.88% (32.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGBTC
|73
|XAGETH
|56
|GBPUSD
|54
|XAUETH
|33
|BTCUSD
|17
|ETHJPY
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGBTC
|528
|XAGETH
|256
|GBPUSD
|-12
|XAUETH
|46
|BTCUSD
|-71
|ETHJPY
|-10
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGBTC
|2.9K
|XAGETH
|588
|GBPUSD
|-263
|XAUETH
|768
|BTCUSD
|-36K
|ETHJPY
|-7.9K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.76 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
