Evgenii Aksenov

Revolution combo 1

Evgenii Aksenov
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
NCESC-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
237
Profit Trades:
129 (54.43%)
Loss Trades:
108 (45.57%)
Best trade:
81.76 USD
Worst trade:
-93.58 USD
Gross Profit:
3 944.84 USD (699 062 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 207.25 USD (739 074 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (320.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.34 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
90.38%
Max deposit load:
8.08%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
152
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.96
Long Trades:
111 (46.84%)
Short Trades:
126 (53.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
3.11 USD
Average Profit:
30.58 USD
Average Loss:
-29.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-159.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
29.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.00 USD
Maximal:
376.88 USD (11.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.73% (376.88 USD)
By Equity:
0.88% (32.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGBTC 73
XAGETH 56
GBPUSD 54
XAUETH 33
BTCUSD 17
ETHJPY 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGBTC 528
XAGETH 256
GBPUSD -12
XAUETH 46
BTCUSD -71
ETHJPY -10
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGBTC 2.9K
XAGETH 588
GBPUSD -263
XAUETH 768
BTCUSD -36K
ETHJPY -7.9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.76 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 12
NCESC-Live
13.86 × 204
No reviews
2026.01.06 15:29
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:800
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
