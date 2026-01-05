- Growth
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
46 (74.19%)
Loss Trades:
16 (25.81%)
Best trade:
9.76 USD
Worst trade:
-2.60 USD
Gross Profit:
33.34 USD (2 458 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.01 USD (820 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (6.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.76 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.06%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
9.61
Long Trades:
35 (56.45%)
Short Trades:
27 (43.55%)
Profit Factor:
4.76
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
0.72 USD
Average Loss:
-0.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.64 USD
Maximal:
2.74 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.18% (2.74 USD)
By Equity:
1.40% (21.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|51
|GBPUSD
|11
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|10
|GBPUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|949
|GBPUSD
|689
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +9.76 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|5.11 × 27
|
FBS-Real-2
|6.44 × 138
|
XMTrading-Real 259
|7.00 × 4
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
1
100%
62
74%
100%
4.75
0.42
USD
USD
1%
1:500