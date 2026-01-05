The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 2 TickmillUK-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real29 0.00 × 1 ThreeTrader-Live 0.00 × 23 Exness-MT5Real28 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.09 × 116 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.17 × 109 OxSecurities-Live 0.17 × 344 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.28 × 185 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.43 × 240 Exness-MT5Real3 0.50 × 4 FPMarkets-Live 0.50 × 14 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.56 × 18 Alpari-MT5 0.63 × 19 Darwinex-Live 0.64 × 14 Forex.com-Live 536 0.95 × 19 ICTrading-MT5-4 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.00 × 230 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.00 × 207 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.08 × 38 VantageFX-Live 1.23 × 13 Ava-Real 1-MT5 1.33 × 3 25 more...