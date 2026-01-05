- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
259 (82.22%)
Loss Trades:
56 (17.78%)
Best trade:
52.43 USD
Worst trade:
-73.39 USD
Gross Profit:
2 349.48 USD (264 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-846.61 USD (36 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (292.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
292.07 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
52.99%
Max deposit load:
9.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
4.70
Long Trades:
287 (91.11%)
Short Trades:
28 (8.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
4.77 USD
Average Profit:
9.07 USD
Average Loss:
-15.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-319.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.91%
Annual Forecast:
229.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
319.70 USD (16.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.83% (321.80 USD)
By Equity:
10.11% (92.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CN50
|287
|USDCNH
|25
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CN50
|1.8K
|USDCNH
|-310
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|0
|AUDCAD
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CN50
|215K
|USDCNH
|12K
|USDCAD
|253
|AUDUSD
|39
|AUDCAD
|-192
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.43 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +292.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.17 × 109
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.63 × 19
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.64 × 14
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.00 × 230
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.08 × 38
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.23 × 13
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.33 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
301%
0
0
USD
USD
927
USD
USD
40
0%
315
82%
53%
2.77
4.77
USD
USD
15%
1:500