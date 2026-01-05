SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Pepper CN50 Man
Hang Chen

Pepper CN50 Man

Hang Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 301%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
259 (82.22%)
Loss Trades:
56 (17.78%)
Best trade:
52.43 USD
Worst trade:
-73.39 USD
Gross Profit:
2 349.48 USD (264 544 pips)
Gross Loss:
-846.61 USD (36 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (292.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
292.07 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
52.99%
Max deposit load:
9.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
4.70
Long Trades:
287 (91.11%)
Short Trades:
28 (8.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
4.77 USD
Average Profit:
9.07 USD
Average Loss:
-15.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-319.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.91%
Annual Forecast:
229.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
319.70 USD (16.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.83% (321.80 USD)
By Equity:
10.11% (92.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CN50 287
USDCNH 25
USDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CN50 1.8K
USDCNH -310
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 0
AUDCAD -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CN50 215K
USDCNH 12K
USDCAD 253
AUDUSD 39
AUDCAD -192
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.43 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +292.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -319.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.17 × 109
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 240
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
Alpari-MT5
0.63 × 19
Darwinex-Live
0.64 × 14
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.00 × 230
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 38
VantageFX-Live
1.23 × 13
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.33 × 3
25 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.09 03:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pepper CN50 Man
30 USD per month
301%
0
0
USD
927
USD
40
0%
315
82%
53%
2.77
4.77
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.