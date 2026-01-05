SignalsSections
Yusufa Rozaqi

Sugeng Rahayu

Yusufa Rozaqi
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
29 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
7 (19.44%)
Best trade:
310.09 USD
Worst trade:
-22.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 112.87 USD (73 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-97.65 USD (9 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (485.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
485.12 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
25.19%
Max deposit load:
0.44%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
29.65
Long Trades:
17 (47.22%)
Short Trades:
19 (52.78%)
Profit Factor:
11.40
Expected Payoff:
28.20 USD
Average Profit:
38.37 USD
Average Loss:
-13.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-34.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
40.42%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
34.24 USD (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.22% (33.01 USD)
By Equity:
0.35% (7.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
archived 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 635
archived 380
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 64K
archived 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +310.09 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +485.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 4
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
115 more...
Op berdasarkan Analisa Master
No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 14 days. This comprises 14.43% of days out of the 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
