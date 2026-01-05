- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
29 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
7 (19.44%)
Best trade:
310.09 USD
Worst trade:
-22.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 112.87 USD (73 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-97.65 USD (9 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (485.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
485.12 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
25.19%
Max deposit load:
0.44%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
29.65
Long Trades:
17 (47.22%)
Short Trades:
19 (52.78%)
Profit Factor:
11.40
Expected Payoff:
28.20 USD
Average Profit:
38.37 USD
Average Loss:
-13.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-34.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
40.42%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
34.24 USD (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.22% (33.01 USD)
By Equity:
0.35% (7.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|archived
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|635
|archived
|380
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|64K
|archived
|0
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +310.09 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +485.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
14
94%
36
80%
25%
11.39
28.20
USD
USD
2%
1:500