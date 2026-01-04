- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
260
Profit Trades:
246 (94.61%)
Loss Trades:
14 (5.38%)
Best trade:
12.72 USD
Worst trade:
-8.56 USD
Gross Profit:
404.27 USD (36 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37.04 USD (1 671 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (149.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.56 USD (55)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
24.37
Long Trades:
172 (66.15%)
Short Trades:
88 (33.85%)
Profit Factor:
10.91
Expected Payoff:
1.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.64 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.07 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
240.08%
Annual Forecast:
2 912.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.07 USD (4.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.58% (15.07 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|139
|GBPUSD
|118
|XAUUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|200
|GBPUSD
|163
|XAUUSD
|5
|ETHUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|XAUUSD
|468
|ETHUSD
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.72 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 55
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.07 USD
2.5$ per Day is Enough for Me.
Trade wisely and do your own Risk.
Thanks.
