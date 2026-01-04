SignalsSections
Melanio Masion Villanueva

MT4 Copy Trade

0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 0%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
260
Profit Trades:
246 (94.61%)
Loss Trades:
14 (5.38%)
Best trade:
12.72 USD
Worst trade:
-8.56 USD
Gross Profit:
404.27 USD (36 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37.04 USD (1 671 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (149.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.56 USD (55)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
24.37
Long Trades:
172 (66.15%)
Short Trades:
88 (33.85%)
Profit Factor:
10.91
Expected Payoff:
1.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.64 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.07 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
240.08%
Annual Forecast:
2 912.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.07 USD (4.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.58% (15.07 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 139
GBPUSD 118
XAUUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 200
GBPUSD 163
XAUUSD 5
ETHUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 18K
GBPUSD 14K
XAUUSD 468
ETHUSD 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.72 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 55
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2.5$ per Day is Enough for Me.

Trade wisely and do your own Risk.

Thanks.

2026.01.04 11:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
