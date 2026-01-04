SignalsSections
Golem Gold King
Emmanuel Enenche

Golem Gold King

Emmanuel Enenche
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Loss Trades:
16 (69.57%)
Best trade:
160.32 USD
Worst trade:
-31.16 USD
Gross Profit:
504.12 USD (39 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-244.05 USD (24 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (64.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
305.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.14%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
11.31 USD
Average Profit:
72.02 USD
Average Loss:
-15.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-142.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.86 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
43.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.73 USD
Maximal:
142.86 USD (12.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 260
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.32 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.86 USD

Why My Gold (XAUUSD) Position Sizing Model Is Powerful

 Perfect Linear Scaling

My structure is simple, clean, and mathematical:

  • 0.01 lot = $1,000

  • 0.10 lot = $10,000

  • 1.00 lot = $100,000

This 1:100,000 linear scaling ensures that:

  •  Risk always remains proportional

  •  No emotional over-trading

  •  Seamless transition from small → large capital

I don’t change my behavior as the account grows —
only the capital scales, not the risk discipline


No reviews
2026.01.04 10:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 10:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
