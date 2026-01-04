- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
7 (30.43%)
Loss Trades:
16 (69.57%)
Best trade:
160.32 USD
Worst trade:
-31.16 USD
Gross Profit:
504.12 USD (39 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-244.05 USD (24 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (64.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
305.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.14%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
11.31 USD
Average Profit:
72.02 USD
Average Loss:
-15.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-142.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.86 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
43.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.73 USD
Maximal:
142.86 USD (12.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|260
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.32 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
Why My Gold (XAUUSD) Position Sizing Model Is Powerful
Perfect Linear Scaling
My structure is simple, clean, and mathematical:
-
0.01 lot = $1,000
-
0.10 lot = $10,000
-
1.00 lot = $100,000
This 1:100,000 linear scaling ensures that:
-
Risk always remains proportional
-
No emotional over-trading
-
Seamless transition from small → large capital
I don’t change my behavior as the account grows —
only the capital scales, not the risk discipline
No reviews