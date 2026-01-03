- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
71 (79.77%)
Loss Trades:
18 (20.22%)
Best trade:
73.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-43.02 GBP
Gross Profit:
774.69 GBP (22 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-344.74 GBP (14 642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (128.58 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.58 GBP (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.27
Long Trades:
57 (64.04%)
Short Trades:
32 (35.96%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
4.83 GBP
Average Profit:
10.91 GBP
Average Loss:
-19.15 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-60.23 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.25 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
194.29%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 GBP
Maximal:
81.58 GBP (29.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|AUDCAD
|31
|AUDUSD
|25
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
|AUDCAD
|337
|AUDUSD
|208
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 9
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.81 × 7100
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.21 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.36 × 98
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.86 × 14
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.86 × 29
|
XM.COM-MT5
|4.08 × 75
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.09 × 217
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|4.53 × 139
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|4.81 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.00 × 11
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.00 × 13
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.17 × 65
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.50 × 2
|
TASS-Live
|5.50 × 4
|
Axiory-Live
|5.70 × 27
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|6.00 × 27
|
FPMTrading-Live
|6.00 × 1
No reviews