Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov

Magicsignal MQ

Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
71 (79.77%)
Loss Trades:
18 (20.22%)
Best trade:
73.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-43.02 GBP
Gross Profit:
774.69 GBP (22 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-344.74 GBP (14 642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (128.58 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.58 GBP (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.27
Long Trades:
57 (64.04%)
Short Trades:
32 (35.96%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
4.83 GBP
Average Profit:
10.91 GBP
Average Loss:
-19.15 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-60.23 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.25 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
194.29%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 GBP
Maximal:
81.58 GBP (29.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
AUDCAD 31
AUDUSD 25
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10
AUDCAD 337
AUDUSD 208
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.3K
AUDCAD 2K
AUDUSD 1.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.27 GBP
Worst trade: -43 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +128.58 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.23 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 9
FXNXGlobal-Trade
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
2.81 × 7100
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.21 × 42
Darwinex-Live
3.36 × 98
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.86 × 14
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.86 × 29
XM.COM-MT5
4.08 × 75
RoboForex-ECN
4.09 × 217
FPMarketsSC-Live
4.53 × 139
PlexyTrade-Server01
4.81 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.00 × 11
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.00 × 13
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.17 × 65
DerivSVG-Server
5.50 × 2
TASS-Live
5.50 × 4
Axiory-Live
5.70 × 27
VantageInternational-Live 3
6.00 × 27
FPMTrading-Live
6.00 × 1
75 more...
No reviews
2026.01.03 22:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
