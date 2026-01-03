SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio mid risk
Arjan Hazewinkel

Portfolio mid risk

Arjan Hazewinkel
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Best trade:
43.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-41.41 EUR
Gross Profit:
138.42 EUR (841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58.38 EUR (354 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (76.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.98 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
38.94%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
8.89 EUR
Average Profit:
17.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-58.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-41.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.41 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.41 EUR
Maximal:
46.77 EUR (0.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.52% (42.09 EUR)
By Equity:
1.52% (121.71 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 3
XAUUSD 2
USDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1
XAUUSD 41
USDCHF 17
EURAUD 14
GBPUSD 20
EURGBP -2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 277
XAUUSD 107
USDCHF 36
EURAUD 26
GBPUSD 39
EURGBP 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.81 EUR
Worst trade: -41 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.98 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.41 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.39 × 107
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.72 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.67 × 278
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
22.48 × 40
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.16 × 126
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
25.97 × 262
1 more...
No reviews
2026.01.09 15:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.03 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
