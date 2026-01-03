- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Best trade:
43.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-41.41 EUR
Gross Profit:
138.42 EUR (841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58.38 EUR (354 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (76.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.98 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
38.94%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
8.89 EUR
Average Profit:
17.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-58.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-41.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.41 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.41 EUR
Maximal:
46.77 EUR (0.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.52% (42.09 EUR)
By Equity:
1.52% (121.71 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|1
|XAUUSD
|41
|USDCHF
|17
|EURAUD
|14
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURGBP
|-2
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|277
|XAUUSD
|107
|USDCHF
|36
|EURAUD
|26
|GBPUSD
|39
|EURGBP
|2
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.81 EUR
Worst trade: -41 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.98 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.41 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.39 × 107
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|10.72 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.67 × 278
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|22.48 × 40
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.16 × 126
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|25.97 × 262
