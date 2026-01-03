- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
12 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.69%)
Best trade:
71.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
357.62 EUR (400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-133.87 EUR (353 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (252.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
252.79 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
27.26%
Max deposit load:
20.05%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.55
Long Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.67
Expected Payoff:
17.21 EUR
Average Profit:
29.80 EUR
Average Loss:
-133.87 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-60.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.96 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
3.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.00 EUR
Maximal:
87.87 EUR (1.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.77% (61.97 EUR)
By Equity:
4.85% (387.59 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|27
|EURAUD
|128
|GBPUSD
|71
|USDJPY
|-71
|USDCHF
|26
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPAUD
|58
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|67
|EURAUD
|126
|GBPUSD
|75
|USDJPY
|-344
|USDCHF
|36
|EURUSD
|34
|GBPAUD
|53
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.28 EUR
Worst trade: -61 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +252.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.96 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.89 × 112
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.61 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
8.2K
EUR
EUR
1
100%
13
92%
27%
2.67
17.21
EUR
EUR
5%
1:500