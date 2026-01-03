SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio high risk
Arjan Hazewinkel

Portfolio high risk

Arjan Hazewinkel
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 3%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
12 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.69%)
Best trade:
71.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
357.62 EUR (400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-133.87 EUR (353 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (252.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
252.79 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
27.26%
Max deposit load:
20.05%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.55
Long Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.67
Expected Payoff:
17.21 EUR
Average Profit:
29.80 EUR
Average Loss:
-133.87 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-60.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.96 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
3.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.00 EUR
Maximal:
87.87 EUR (1.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.77% (61.97 EUR)
By Equity:
4.85% (387.59 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURAUD 3
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 27
EURAUD 128
GBPUSD 71
USDJPY -71
USDCHF 26
EURUSD 40
GBPAUD 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 67
EURAUD 126
GBPUSD 75
USDJPY -344
USDCHF 36
EURUSD 34
GBPAUD 53
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.28 EUR
Worst trade: -61 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +252.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.96 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
8.89 × 112
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.61 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
No reviews
2026.01.08 20:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 03:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 02:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 16:06
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 16:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 16:06
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 15:06
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 15:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 15:06
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.03 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
