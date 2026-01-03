- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
2 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Best trade:
1.20 USD
Worst trade:
-0.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1.30 USD (174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.13 USD (6 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.30 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.00
Long Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
10.00
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
0.65 USD
Average Loss:
-0.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 USD
Maximal:
0.13 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.20 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews