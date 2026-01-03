- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
10.81 UST
Worst trade:
0.00 UST
Gross Profit:
47.06 UST (3 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.60 UST
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (47.06 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.06 UST (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
6.84
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
19.28%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
56.83
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
29.41
Expected Payoff:
9.41 UST
Average Profit:
9.41 UST
Average Loss:
0.00 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 UST (0)
Monthly growth:
1.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 UST
Maximal:
0.80 UST (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
By Equity:
3.85% (97.98 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|TSLA
|2
|NVIDIA
|2
|GOOG
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|TSLA
|15
|NVIDIA
|21
|GOOG
|10
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|TSLA
|1.6K
|NVIDIA
|1.1K
|GOOG
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.81 UST
Worst trade: -0 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.06 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Wolfbot signal
No reviews