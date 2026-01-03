- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
143 (38.03%)
Loss Trades:
233 (61.97%)
Best trade:
499.20 USD
Worst trade:
-503.40 USD
Gross Profit:
31 467.82 USD (405 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 437.89 USD (400 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (368.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 254.96 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
253 (67.29%)
Short Trades:
123 (32.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
5.40 USD
Average Profit:
220.05 USD
Average Loss:
-126.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 406.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 815.36 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
48.97%
Annual Forecast:
594.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 805.80 USD
Maximal:
4 913.23 USD (361.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.85% (4 913.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|284
|NQ100.R
|29
|GBPJPY
|15
|USDJPY
|13
|EURJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|NQ100.R
|-939
|GBPJPY
|-102
|USDJPY
|-71
|EURJPY
|144
|CADJPY
|-236
|CHFJPY
|-28
|AUDJPY
|24
|NZDJPY
|267
|USDCAD
|-29
|AUDUSD
|-69
|EURNZD
|-9
|USDCHF
|-50
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|NQ100.R
|-46K
|GBPJPY
|-454
|USDJPY
|-3K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|CADJPY
|-1.9K
|CHFJPY
|693
|AUDJPY
|771
|NZDJPY
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|308
|AUDUSD
|-600
|EURNZD
|-787
|USDCHF
|-350
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +499.20 USD
Worst trade: -503 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +368.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 406.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
DON'T COPY
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-70%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
53
0%
376
38%
100%
1.06
5.40
USD
USD
86%
1:50