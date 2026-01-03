SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / I SIGNAL TF 2
Sofyan Andri Yono

I SIGNAL TF 2

Sofyan Andri Yono
0 reviews
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -70%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
143 (38.03%)
Loss Trades:
233 (61.97%)
Best trade:
499.20 USD
Worst trade:
-503.40 USD
Gross Profit:
31 467.82 USD (405 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 437.89 USD (400 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (368.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 254.96 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
253 (67.29%)
Short Trades:
123 (32.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
5.40 USD
Average Profit:
220.05 USD
Average Loss:
-126.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 406.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 815.36 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
48.97%
Annual Forecast:
594.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 805.80 USD
Maximal:
4 913.23 USD (361.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.85% (4 913.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 284
NQ100.R 29
GBPJPY 15
USDJPY 13
EURJPY 8
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
AUDJPY 5
NZDJPY 4
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
EURNZD 1
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
NQ100.R -939
GBPJPY -102
USDJPY -71
EURJPY 144
CADJPY -236
CHFJPY -28
AUDJPY 24
NZDJPY 267
USDCAD -29
AUDUSD -69
EURNZD -9
USDCHF -50
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
NQ100.R -46K
GBPJPY -454
USDJPY -3K
EURJPY 1.8K
CADJPY -1.9K
CHFJPY 693
AUDJPY 771
NZDJPY 3.9K
USDCAD 308
AUDUSD -600
EURNZD -787
USDCHF -350
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +499.20 USD
Worst trade: -503 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +368.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 406.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
307 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
DON'T COPY
No reviews
2026.01.03 13:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
I SIGNAL TF 2
30 USD per month
-70%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
53
0%
376
38%
100%
1.06
5.40
USD
86%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.